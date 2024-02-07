Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $27.07 Million Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,284 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.36% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $27,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth $106,000.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

