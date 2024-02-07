Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $27.85 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $27,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 36,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $386.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.72 and a 200-day moving average of $344.02. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $393.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,110 shares of company stock worth $5,990,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

