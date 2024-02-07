Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $23,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 166.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 0.5 %

SYY opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

