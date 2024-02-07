Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 2,283.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,347 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Tetra Tech worth $22,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $132,468,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $72,092,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,516,000 after purchasing an additional 243,312 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 489.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 222,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 945,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,804,000 after purchasing an additional 133,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $92,514.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, insider Roger R. Argus sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total value of $601,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $92,514.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 3.2 %

Tetra Tech stock opened at $170.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.19 and a 12-month high of $173.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.99.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

