Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 4,225 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,912 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $574,761,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 202.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $788,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $3,181,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.16, for a total value of $11,759,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $3,181,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,924 shares of company stock worth $103,900,946. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $558.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $241.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $495.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.05. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $579.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

