Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $22,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $105,741,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $85,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.16. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.