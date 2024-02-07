Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38,149 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $28,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $448.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.66. The company has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

