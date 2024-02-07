Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 203 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $28,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $686,470.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,123 shares of company stock worth $7,635,941. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average of $76.15.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

