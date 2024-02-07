Jaxon Mining (CVE:JAX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Jaxon Mining Inc. (CVE:JAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 33000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Jaxon Mining Stock Down 33.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.

Jaxon Mining Company Profile

Jaxon Mining Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its flagship projects are the Netalzul Mountain project that comprises of 23 claims covering an area of 130.02 square kilometers located in north of Smithers, British Columbia; and the Red Springs Project, which consists of 19 mineral claims that covers an area of 291.88 square kilometers located in Northwest British Columbia.

