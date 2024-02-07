Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of CABA stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $24.62. The stock has a market cap of $970.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.47.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $215,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $391,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

