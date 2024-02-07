Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.41% from the company’s previous close.

SPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.54.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPT

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

SPT opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.27 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,134.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,466,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,946. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 102,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 64,370 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,571,000 after acquiring an additional 56,907 shares during the period.

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.