JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMUB stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $50.68. 230,903 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.61.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

