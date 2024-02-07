JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JMST opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.