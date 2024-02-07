Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 62,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 275,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KYN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 324,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,046. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $9.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

In other news, SVP Ron M. Logan, Jr. purchased 15,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $154,000.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,541.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President James C. Baker purchased 37,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $376,596.41. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 591,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,121.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ron M. Logan, Jr. acquired 15,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $154,000.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,047 shares in the company, valued at $692,541.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,871,594 shares of company stock valued at $18,651,388 in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

