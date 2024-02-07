KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.20 and last traded at $48.93. Approximately 95,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 211,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.28.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

