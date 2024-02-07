KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 231 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,791 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,747,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,837,000 after acquiring an additional 71,548 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Target by 8.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 124,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 9.7% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 125,029 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Target by 3.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 279,509 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,905,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,845. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $177.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.11.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.