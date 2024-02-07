KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $333,749,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $232,205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Prologis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after buying an additional 2,038,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.65. 647,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,488. The company has a market cap of $120.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.61. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.78%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.