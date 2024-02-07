KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ROP traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $549.58. 73,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $562.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $540.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.