KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 426 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,145,000 after acquiring an additional 28,673 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.26. The stock had a trading volume of 59,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,448. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $101.54 and a 52-week high of $152.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.14 and a 200 day moving average of $133.26.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

