Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,650 Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,650 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Orthofix Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical Stock Down 0.3 %

OFIX stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $528.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $184.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OFIX

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.