Kellanova (K) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Kellanova to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kellanova to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kellanova stock opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.31. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39.

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.73.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $4,061,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,398,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,922,005.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,820,136 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the first quarter valued at $212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kellanova by 0.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Kellanova by 35.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

