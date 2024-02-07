Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Kforce has raised its dividend by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Kforce has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kforce to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Kforce Stock Down 1.0 %

Kforce stock opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average is $63.24. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $50.89 and a fifty-two week high of $73.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $363.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.29 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 36.94%. Kforce’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Insider Transactions at Kforce

In related news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

