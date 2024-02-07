Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $351-359 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.10 million. Kforce also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.540-0.620 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KFRC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kforce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kforce currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.33.

Shares of KFRC stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.26. The company had a trading volume of 61,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,972. Kforce has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $363.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.29 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.01%.

In related news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,009,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,115,000 after acquiring an additional 289,832 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kforce by 599.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 301,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,697 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 226,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 420.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 202,506 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

