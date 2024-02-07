KILT Protocol (KILT) Trading Up 4% This Week

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One KILT Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KILT Protocol has a market capitalization of $46,495,030,815,472.70 billion and approximately $63,464.74 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KILT Protocol has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KILT Protocol

KILT Protocol’s genesis date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.

The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

