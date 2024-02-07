KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.15 Million

KOK (KOK) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $373,540.71 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00016331 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015402 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,415.08 or 1.00064886 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.00196827 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000056 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00630841 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $340,444.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

