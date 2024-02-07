Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report released on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $171.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLIC
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $47.61 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.50.
Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at about $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $519,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,678.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $519,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.
About Kulicke and Soffa Industries
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kulicke and Soffa Industries
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.