Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report released on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $171.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KLIC. Craig Hallum raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $47.61 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at about $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $519,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,678.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $519,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.