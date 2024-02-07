L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,129,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,679,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 88,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 172,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,018,000 after acquiring an additional 84,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

LHX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,821. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

