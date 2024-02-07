L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Lifted by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.73. The stock had a trading volume of 188,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,832. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $219.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

