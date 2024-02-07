Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.57

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.57 and traded as high as C$32.07. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$31.67, with a volume of 120,035 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LIF

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Up 1.0 %

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Cuts Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.75%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.