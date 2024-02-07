Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lakeland Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Lakeland Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $20.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,555,000 after acquiring an additional 773,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,135,000 after acquiring an additional 751,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after acquiring an additional 402,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,486,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,223,000 after buying an additional 387,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

