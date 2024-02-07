Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stake in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 0.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 626,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the second quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 11.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 27.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter worth $2,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

GAM stock opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $44.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.85.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.19 per share, with a total value of $42,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,039.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

