LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives $109.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $137.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.11 and a 200-day moving average of $118.95.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $959.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.29%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.50%.

Insider Activity

In other LCI Industries news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $319,852.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

