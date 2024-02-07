Leerink Partnrs Comments on Kinnate Biopharma Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kinnate Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

