Leerink Partnrs Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.77 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.7 %

BMY stock opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $74.69. The company has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.33% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,431,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878,833 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 792.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,030,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,828,000 after buying an additional 3,579,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $208,647,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

