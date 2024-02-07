Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.88) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.08. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,872.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

PLRX opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $964.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 19.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $168,612.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,738.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $89,544.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,246 shares in the company, valued at $951,888.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $168,612.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,738.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $869,857. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 423,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 43,475 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

