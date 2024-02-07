LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

LG Display Stock Down 0.6 %

LG Display stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. LG Display has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 45.72% and a negative net margin of 22.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that LG Display will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of LG Display by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in LG Display by 6.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 740,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 46,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

