LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
LG Display stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. LG Display has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 45.72% and a negative net margin of 22.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that LG Display will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
