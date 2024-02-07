Linde (NYSE:LIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $415.56 on Wednesday. Linde has a one year low of $318.88 and a one year high of $434.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $408.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.