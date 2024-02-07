Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Increased to $480.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $470.00 to $480.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.14.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $421.87. 384,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,794. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $319.23 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Linde will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,122,411,000 after acquiring an additional 147,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,666,886,000 after buying an additional 134,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,182,870,000 after buying an additional 354,506 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,320,000 after buying an additional 91,145 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,639,518,000 after buying an additional 233,348 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

