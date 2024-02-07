Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 1.0% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $66,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $23,044,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 26.7% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LIN traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $416.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,447. The company has a fifty day moving average of $408.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.82. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $319.23 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The company has a market cap of $201.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.