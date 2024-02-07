LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Price Performance

LL Flooring stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.96. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $215.85 million for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LL Flooring

About LL Flooring

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

Further Reading

