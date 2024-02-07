LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
LL Flooring stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.96. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $215.85 million for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
