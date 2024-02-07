Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE LUMN opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 43.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,878,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,477,000 after acquiring an additional 34,020,726 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 98.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,202,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 32,449.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,525,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490,477 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,611,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,623,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

