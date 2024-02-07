Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($5.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($5.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($19.46) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($5.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($4.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $18.55 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $25.58 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $33.31 EPS.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $201.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.03. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $322.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,770,000 after acquiring an additional 107,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,057,000 after acquiring an additional 91,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,822,000 after acquiring an additional 141,334 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 650,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,605,000 after acquiring an additional 218,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 440,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,313,000 after acquiring an additional 91,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 34,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,347,686.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,531,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,597,429.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 34,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,347,686.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,597,429.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 226,067 shares of company stock worth $43,382,043 and have sold 8,300 shares worth $1,754,226. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

