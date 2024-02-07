Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after buying an additional 1,788,197 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,518,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,549,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Main Street Capital stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $46.04.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

