Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $21.23.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 1,090.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

