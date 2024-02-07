Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mannatech Price Performance
Mannatech stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $21.23.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mannatech
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.