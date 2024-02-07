Mantle (MNT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $68.75 Million

Mantle (MNT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Mantle has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $68.75 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mantle token can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,166,917,893.0331407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.59263637 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $85,627,559.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

