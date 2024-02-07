Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,763 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock opened at $166.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.56 and its 200-day moving average is $149.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $173.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

