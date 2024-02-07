Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $249.67

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $249.67 and last traded at $249.09, with a volume of 172260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.6 %

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 629,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,997,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

