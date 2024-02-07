Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post earnings of $3.97 per share for the quarter.
Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance
MLM opened at $514.51 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $317.94 and a one year high of $522.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.23.
View Our Latest Research Report on MLM
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Marietta Materials
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Ulta Beauty set for a breakout to new highs
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.