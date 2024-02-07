Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,080,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PVH were worth $159,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $120.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day moving average is $92.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $126.30.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. PVH’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $1,554,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,771.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PVH news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $2,186,541.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,274.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,462 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PVH. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.73.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

