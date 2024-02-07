Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,024,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $173,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $86.22 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 2.18.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

